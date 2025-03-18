Pittsford Rotary Club holds fundraiser for charities locally and internationally

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – The Pittsford Rotary Club held its annual “Taste of Pittsford” charity dinner at Nazareth University on St. Patrick’s Day.

Monday night’s event featured food from local restaurants, wineries, and cideries, along with live music, games, and silent auctions. Organizers say all proceeds from the event will support community and humanitarian organizations, both locally and internationally.

“It also goes internationally. We’ve been supporting organizations like Polio Plus and providing water in other countries,” said Kelly Cline, a member of the Pittsford Rotary Club. “It’s a great way for people to come out and celebrate St Patrick’s Day and help us raise the funds so we can help more organizations in the community.”

This year marks the first time in the event’s 15-year history that “Taste of Pittsford” has fallen on St. Patrick’s Day, adding an extra touch of luck to the fundraising efforts.

