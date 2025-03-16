Pittsford Rotary to host ‘A Taste of Pittsford’ event on St. Patrick’s Day

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The fun doesn’t end over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, as Pittsford’s Rotary Club will host its 19th “A Taste of Pittsford,” fundraiser Monday.

The event features food and drink tastings from local restaurants, wineries and breweries, alongside music, a silent auction and other activities and prizes.

It will take place Monday from 6-8:30p.m. at Nazareth University’s Shults Center. Tickets are only available in advance for $50. All the proceeds from the event will benefit the community organizations the club supports throughout the year.

To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.