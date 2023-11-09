Pittsford Sutherland concert honors local veterans

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Ahead of Veterans Day this weekend, students at Pittsford Sutherland put on a concert to show gratitude to local men and women who served.

The concert featured all American music and was performed by four combined band, chorus and orchestra groups.

The best part? It was free and open to the public.