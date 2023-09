A Pittsford woman broke a world record on national TV.

Thompson Health speech pathologist Inga Simning broke the pull-up record on “Live with Kelly and Mark.” She already held the record for most pull-ups for a female in one minute — this time, she did it with a 20-pound weight on her back.

She did 21 pull-up in 60 seconds, beating the previous record by one pull-up.

She also broke a record for knuckle pushups by a woman.