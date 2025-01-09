Pittsford woman sets third world record, this time for pull-ups

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — A speech pathologist from Pittsford has earned her third Guinness World Record, this time for completing the most pull-ups with a 20-pound pack.

Inga Simning, a mother of two, broke her first record in June of 2022 for most pull-ups in one minute, completing 39, according to the Guinness World Record website.

A year later, she broke the record for the most knuckle push-ups in one minute in front of thousands of viewers on the TV show “Live with Kelly and Mark”. She completed 76 as part of the “Record Breaker Week,” celebrating the launch of the 2024 Guinness World Records book.

During the same show, she completed 21 pull-ups with a 20-pound pack. That record has officially been certified, announced Pittsford Town Supervisor Bill Smith on Wednesday.