Pittsford’s Four Corners closed due to crash, sheriff’s office asks public to avoid area

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has closed off a section of the Village of Pittsford due to a crash at the intersection of Main and State Streets.

South Main Street is currently closed between State Street and West Jefferson Road.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

News10NBC has contacted deputies for more details.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.