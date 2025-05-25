Pittsford’s ‘Paddle and Pour’ festival brings art, music, and food together

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – People gathered in Pittsford on Saturday for the “Paddle and Pour” Art and Music Festival on North Main Street.

The event featured food trucks, artists, and live music, including a headline performance by “Shine.” It also included the annual Pittsford Regatta competition.

