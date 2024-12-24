Pittsford’s Rainbow Classic raises money, ignites community

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Two rival schools got together for a basketball game — but this yearly matchup has become a tradition that means so much more than basketball.

As winter break hits and the Section V basketball season leaves its infancy. Every game’s importance just grows and grows. Except at the Palestra on Friday, where the entire town of Pittsford has one game circled on their calendars, regardless of when it happens.

“Super fun,” said Mendon senior Natalie Mai. “You can tell the pressure’s there. Everyone’s there, everyone’s watching. “

So when Pittsford Sutherland and Pittsford Mendon get together in basketball, it’s at the packed out Palestra.

“The atmosphere is like none other,” said Sutherland coach Dan Judd. “So when you get to Sectionals and you get to those bigger crowds, hostile crowds, it definitely helps you prepare for that. There’s nothing bigger than this”

In fact, this rivalry game is bigger than basketball.

“It really was born out of tragedy, not only with the Pasley family and in the McCluski family, both came together and really started this tradition,” said Pittsford schools Athletic Director Patrick Irving. “And it’s only grown. “

Back in 2002, the Rainbow Classic was established in memory of Park Road Elementary School student Katelyn Pasley, who passed away from leukemia at just eight years old.

“The Pasley family was really the family that started it when their daughter Katelyn died in second grade and they wanted to get computers for the Golisano Children’s Hospital.”

And three years later, Ryan McCluski, a Sutherland grad, passed away from a neuromuscular disease and the Rainbow Classic, named after Katelyn’s love for rainbows, merged to remember the two Pittsford students.

“Then the Pasleys asked us to join them it was perfect,” said Kim McCluski, mother of Ryan McCluski. “Our kids were friends, they were the Mendon side, we were the Sutherland side. And I was on the school board for a long time in Pittsford. So just kind of everything fell into place.”

And in the 24 years of games, the Pittsford School District has raised over $600,000 for the Golisano Children’s Hospital, including $31,000 this year.

“It’s a way for them to carry on the legacy of their children,” said Mendon girls basketball coach Todd Julien. “It’s a way to turn a little bit of a tragedy into something this great.”

And for those being remembered– pair of avid sports fans. What better way to bring two schools together than with a rivalry?

“It gives me great joy because I can just see at these games and he’d be so excited to be here,” McCluski said.

In the games themselves—Mendon won on the girls side and Sutherland won on the boys side. The two schools will play in the “Rainbow Classic 2” on January 27th at Sutherland High School.

To learn more about the Rainbow Classic, go here. To donate to the Golisano’s Children Hospital, go here.