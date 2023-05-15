Pizza delivery car stolen at knifepoint on Hazelwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a pizza delivery car was stolen at knifepoint on Hazelwood Terrace near Culver Road on Sunday night.

Officers say they detained four children who were riding in the stolen car. RPD responded around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of the robbery. Officers learned that the driver was robbed while making a delivery. She wasn’t injured.

Police are still investigating the robbery. The children detained were returned to their parents or guardians.