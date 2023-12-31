Looking for a fun place to ring in the new year? There’s plenty of local options

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – From music to parties, to dinner, to family fun, there is something for everyone to ring in the new year in Rochester.

Here is a list of some of the special events celebrating the start of 2024 in the Flower City.

Live Music and Parties

8 p.m. ARTISANworks

New Year’s Eve @ ARTISANworks

6 p.m. Flight Wine Bar

New Year’s Eve Bubble Party at Flight Wine Bar

8 p.m. Roar

New Year’s Eve at Roar

8 p.m. Radio Social

New Year’s Eve Bash with the Televisionaries

7 p.m. Comedy @ The Carlson

Todd Youngman New Years Eve

10 p.m. Red White and Brew of Rochester

New Year’s Eve Bash

9 p.m. The Strathallan Hotel & Spa

Fire & Ice NEW YEARS EVE at Strathallan

9 p.m. Three Heads Brewing

New Year’s Eve with Dirty Blanket

Dinner

Tapas 177

NYE Dinner and Party

The Cub Room

Party Like Gatsby NYE 2023

Family-Friendly

9 a.m. | Fleet Feet Rochester

Resolution Run/Walk

11 a.m. DICK’s House of Sport Rochester

Happy Noon Year (Skate)

Showings from 12 p.m.–3 p.m. | RMSC Strasenburgh Planetarium

Holiday Laser Show

4 p.m. Swain Ski Resort

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza!

7:30 p.m. Bristol Mountain

New Year’s Eve Celebration