Looking for a fun place to ring in the new year? There’s plenty of local options
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – From music to parties, to dinner, to family fun, there is something for everyone to ring in the new year in Rochester.
Here is a list of some of the special events celebrating the start of 2024 in the Flower City.
Live Music and Parties
8 p.m. ARTISANworks
6 p.m. Flight Wine Bar
New Year’s Eve Bubble Party at Flight Wine Bar
8 p.m. Roar
8 p.m. Radio Social
New Year’s Eve Bash with the Televisionaries
7 p.m. Comedy @ The Carlson
10 p.m. Red White and Brew of Rochester
9 p.m. The Strathallan Hotel & Spa
Fire & Ice NEW YEARS EVE at Strathallan
9 p.m. Three Heads Brewing
New Year’s Eve with Dirty Blanket
Dinner
Tapas 177
The Cub Room
Family-Friendly
9 a.m. | Fleet Feet Rochester
11 a.m. DICK’s House of Sport Rochester
Showings from 12 p.m.–3 p.m. | RMSC Strasenburgh Planetarium
4 p.m. Swain Ski Resort
7:30 p.m. Bristol Mountain