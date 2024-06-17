Places to stay cool in the Rochester region during the heat wave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s expected to be hot until Thursday night in our region.

Cooling centers will be open so people can get some relief.

The New York State Department of Health has a list of places to go across the state.

Medical experts say everyone should take care to stay hydrated, wear loose and light-colored clothing, stay in the shade, and never leave a person or pet alone in a closed car. Pregnant women, seniors, newborns, children, the elderly, and the chronically ill are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and should be extra careful.

