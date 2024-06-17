Places to stay cool in the Rochester region during the heat wave

Colleen Farrell News10NBC
There are several places to cool off, including the spray park on Humboldt Street in Rochester. (WHEC photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s expected to be hot until Thursday night in our region.

Cooling centers will be open so people can get some relief.

The New York State Department of Health has a list of places to go across the state.

Click here for list of cooling centers

Medical experts say everyone should take care to stay hydrated, wear loose and light-colored clothing, stay in the shade, and never leave a person or pet alone in a closed car. Pregnant women, seniors, newborns, children, the elderly, and the chronically ill are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and should be extra careful.

