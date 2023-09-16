Plan in the works for former Hegedorn’s Market

WEBSTER, N.Y. — We’re getting a better idea what is happening with the former Hegedorn’s Market building in Webster. There’s a new plan in the works to develop the building on Hard Road.

News10NBC is told the Bill Gray’s from Webster would move in as a tap room and potentially would move Webster Wine and Spirits from its current location on the property to a bigger space. We’re told the plans are being worked out with the town.

A third vacant spot is unfilled at this point.

The project has a long way to go, and it will likely be one to two years before everything is completed.