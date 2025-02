TUCSON, A.Z. — Two people are dead after a plane crash in Arizona, according to News10NBC’s affiliate, KVOA News4 Tucson.

The crash, between two small planes happened at 11700 West Avra Valley Road Wednesday morning. The Marana Police Department is at the scene along with the FAA and NTSB.

Marana Police posted the following update to their Facebook:

This is a developing story, and will be updated once more information is available.