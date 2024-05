Plane used for Air Force Two at Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s airport got a distinguished visitor Thursday: One of the planes used for Air Force Two landed at the airport.

To be clear, the Vice President was not on board, so the plane was not designated as Air Force Two at the time. Airport officials say it was just a practice run. They say there are a few planes used to carry the Vice President and this is one of them.