Planetarium offers Valentine’s Day under the stars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Strasenburgh Planetarium is hosting a “Palentine’s” evening under the stars of the Planetarium dome.

The event will be on Tuesday, February 13 from 6-9 p.m. and includes:

6 p.m: Cocktails & hors d’oeuvres with an open bar.

7 p.m: Three-course meal in the Star Theater. Menu TBD (vegetarian option available upon request). The meal will end with chef-crafted desserts served along with hot coffee and tea. With wine service at your table, music in the background, and the night sky displayed above.

8:30 p.m: The program will culminate with a Star Theater show. Using the full-dome projection system, you will visit favorite planets and stars, shown with virtual 3-D models.

Adults: $150 per person – Dinner & Show (Must be 21+ with valid ID). Get tickets here.