Plastic-free home goods store opens in South Wedge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s South Wedge has a new business that will appeal to the green shoppers out there.

Marilla’s Mindful Supplies cut the ribbon and opened its second location this morning, on Gregory Street. Owner Marilla Gonzalez already operates out of a location in Geneva.

Gonzalez says her goal is to provide plastic-free alternatives to everyday home goods.

The store sells everything from storage items for your kitchen to shampoo and toothpaste, but the goal of every sale is to keep plastic out of landfills and oceans.

“We live in a place nearby landfills that take garbage from all over the state. … I think that’s what makes our products really important,” Gonzalez said.