‘Play Ball’ raises funds for newly expanded Strong museum’s programs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Adults took over the Strong National Museum of Play on Friday night.

It was for the Strong’s “Play Ball,” a fundraiser to support the museum’s outreach programs and play-based educational mission.

Everybody got to enjoy the newly expanded museum, including the ESL Digital Worlds and the Hasbro Game Park.

The honorary chairs this year are Faheem Massood, the CEO of ESL Federal Credit Union, and his wife Laurie.

“One of the things the Strong has done over the past several years is reach out to a community and make sure that people who may not have the ability or means to come to the strong Still get the same opportunity to play and enjoy the benefits of play and education that comes with that,” said Steve Dubnik, president and CEO of The Strong.

News10NBC’s Nikki Rudd co-emceed the Play Ball.

The Strong expects museum attendance will grow to nearly 1 million by 2026 with the new expansion.

The museum reopens to the public Saturday.