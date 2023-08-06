‘Play Day on the Riverway’ hosted for people to experience downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was Play Day on the Riverway in downtown Rochester Saturday — and it was jam-packed for families.

Activities included a scavenger hunt, face painting, henna, African drumming, and storytelling. All of this only scratches the surface.

The event was hosted by the “Rochester Downtown Development Corporation” in and around the Rundel Memorial Library — to encourage people to experience what downtown has to offer.

“It’s just a great opportunity to come downtown, rediscover what we have down here, and really just invest in the center of our city,” says John Conners with the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation.

The Rochester Downtown Development Corporation is a non-profit, who says their mission is to revitalize the downtown economy. They hope to do this by attracting businesses, investment, and ordinary people.