Players take to the field for 31st Annual Little League Challenger Series

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Every year Monroe County brings together athletes of all abilities from around the area together for the Challenger League World Series.

Saturday’s game marks the 31st Annual Challenger World Series and by the looks on the faces of both parents and players out at innovative field on Saturday, they were having fun.

Player Tyler Merritt said you couldn’t ask for a better way to kick of summer.

“I just saw it on the internet and just wanted to play,” Merritt said.

Fairport Challenger Director Barbara Jackson says she loves participating in the event each year.

“We are playing the 31st Annual World Series here at Innovation Field. We have nearly 40 players here for from Fairport and just having a great day,” Jackson said.

Not only does Jackson love watching the players get a chance to swing the bat and field the ball, she has a personal connection too. My son Jonathan is a Challenger player and Coach Mench recruited us, and we have been a part of it ever since,” Jackson said.

The Little League Challenger Division began back in 1989, and is Little League Baseball’s adaptive program for players of all abilities. The division accommodates players ages 4 to 18 or up to 22, if still enrolled in school.

Jackson said players look forward to it every year. Especially seeing those who take to the mound for the first time and get a glimpse of how exciting the game really is.

“The first time I think is overwhelming. The ones who have been playing look forward to it every year, it’s the first question I get.” ‘Coach! when are we playing the world series?’ Jackson said.