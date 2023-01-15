Players win cash prizes at board game tournament

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Here’s a kind of tournament you’ve probably never heard of before, a board game tournament. Participants played quick “bite-size” board games and competed for the top four spots. The winners won cash prizes. Tournament organizers say board games have something in store for everyone.

“It’s a great bonding experience. I’ve seen people who don’t know each other, and it looks like they’re friends already. Obviously, there’s a sense of winning and competition, but it’s also like a thrill of learning something new and just excelling at it. Because I feel like there’s a board game for everyone,” said event organizer Riley Dethier.

Dethier says he hopes to establish a board game cafe in Rochester soon.