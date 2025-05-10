Playing for a cause: Rugby tournament raises money in memory of player who took her own life

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – Dozens of rugby players from 16 teams traveled from across Upstate New York to Aardvark Park in Henrietta for a tournament to raise money for suicide prevention.

The Meg’s Memorial Tournament, which got underway at 10 a.m. on Sunday, is in honor of Megan Trutt. She’s a player with the Rochester Renegades who took her own life in February 2023.

Those who knew her say it’s an honor to keep her memory alive through this tournament and hope to help prevent this tragedy for other families going forward.

“She was a integral part of the team, she was key in the success of the team and where we are today,” said Hannah Emminger, club president of the Rochester Renegades, the women’s rugby team based in Rochester.

“A lot of the teams here played with or against Meg at one point and knew how key she was and how quickly she picked up the game and how much she loved the sport…She found her sport when she found rugby. And so even if you didn’t know Meg, there’s so many people out here that are touched by suicide that are here to support the cause and raise money for suicide prevention in her memory. It’s really great to see.”

Carol Styers, Trutt’s mother, expressed pride in her daughter’s influence within the rugby community across New York State, with teams traveling from as far as Saratoga, Utica, and Buffalo. “She absolutely loved it. She’s such a good mentor,” Styers said. “Whether you were an opponent or a teammate, she just was there for everyone.”

Cam Flynn, a player with the South Buffalo Rugby Club, highlighted the close-knit nature of the rugby community.

“There’s guys from all over, teams that we just see each other and we just we’re right on each other,” Flynn said.

Former teammate Becky Stoloski appreciated the support and camaraderie at the event. “It’s truly incredible. And we really appreciate everyone coming out and just honoring Meg,” Stoloski said.

This is the second year of the tournament. The team says they’re hoping to at least beat last year’s donation amount of $5,774. So far, they’ve raised at least $5,000, but Emminger says the total hasn’t been finalized.

That money will go towards the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The team is already planning for next year’s event.

You can donate to support suicide prevention here. If you or someone you know needs support, you can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

