‘Please step up’: Family of murdered Rochester singer Myrtle ‘Pokie’ Watson pleads for community to come forward with information

Myrtle Watson's loved ones call for anyone with information about her murder to speak up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday was an emotional night for the family and loved ones of Myrtle Watson, as they gathered to say their goodbyes to the woman who did much for their community.

Watson, 63, was murdered in her Rochester home last Saturday, Sept. 14. Also known as “Pokie,” she was a local singer who traveled extensively for her music career.

“We loved our sister. She was very caring. She looked out for everyone. She let people stay with her. She fed them, let them take baths. She even, first of all, prayed with them,” said Sharon Watson, Myrtle’s sister.

Now, her loved ones are calling on the community to come forward about any information they may have on Watson’s murder.

“Somebody in this community, in this area around here know what happened. We ask that you step up, be a strong woman or a strong man, regardless of your color or your creed. Have some type of morals. They stabbed her over 80 some damn times. Please, please. Somebody step forward,” said Larry Mallory, Watson’s boyfriend.

“Don’t let this be your mother. Don’t let this be your sister. Don’t let this be your niece or your aunt. Cousin. Lover. Please step up,” Watson said.

But now, all Watson’s loved ones can do is pray.

“Whoever did this, I’m going to pray for you and ask God to forgive you because this is a vicious, horrific thing that happened,” said Precious Bedell, Mallory’s sister. “And I don’t know what happened to you to make you commit such an act. But if you turn yourself in and ask God’s forgiveness, I am sure there’s another life for you. But right now we want you to understand that we are angry at you, that we are trying to forgive you. But we ask that you, the ones who did this to please don’t be a coward, to turn yourself in,” said Precious Bedell, Mallory’s sister.

As of Friday night, police have no new information that they’ve shared with News10NBC on Watson’s murder.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.