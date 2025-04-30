‘Please, Tom Homan, can you bond these three?’: Woman appeals to U.S. Border Czar for help with detained loved ones

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A chance encounter in the Locust Club parking lot led to a plea from a woman whose loved ones were detained in the controversial ICE and RPD arrest in March.

Sandra Boehlert walked up to News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean as he was preparing for his story on U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan’s visit to Rochester. Boehlert told Brean that two of the men detained have been moved 1,900 miles away.

Boehlert was captured on police body camera video at the scene where three men were arrested by ICE. RPD was called for backup but violated general orders when they handcuffed two of the men.

Boehlert says a few years ago she welcomed the men from Guatemala into her family. One of them is charged with coming back into the country after he was deported in 2023. That man’s father and brother were also arrested in Rochester on March 24th, but there are no public charges against them. They were moved to an immigration processing center in New Mexico.

Berkeley Brean: “So they were here, detained here in Rochester.”

Sandra Boehlert: “They were in Batavia.”

Berkeley Brean: “And they got moved to New Mexico?”

Sandra Boehlert: “Yeah, they had a court date here and then they got moved.”

Berkeley Brean: “Why?”

Sandra Boehlert: “I don’t know.”

Berkeley Brean: “Do they have any family in New Mexico?”

Sandra Boehlert: “There’s no one in New Mexico.”

Boehlert says the men were roofers. She describes them as quiet, shy, well-mannered and polite. She wanted to meet Tom Homan after he met with Rochester police to see if he could intervene.

Sandra Boehlert: “That’s part of why I’m here. Please, Tom Homan, can you bond these three? Because we need them in Rochester. And we will help them get all their paper work in a row, aligned.”

Boehlert asked that we not use the names of the men for their protection. One had a court date scheduled in New Mexico today. The man charged with entering the United States after being deported is scheduled for a plea and sentencing on May 8th.

I emailed Homeland Security to ask why the men were moved to New Mexico and what they are charged with.

In an email Wednesday afternoon, a Homeland Security spokesperson said they are working on a statement.

The three friends of Boehlert were among 133 people arrested by ICE in Rochester and Buffalo over a period of four days. After the arrests, Homeland Security says it was targeting “illegal alien offenders and other immigration violators to bolster public safety.”

