Plow driver in Canandaigua charged with DWI after hitting person walking, two parked cars

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A person is recovering after being hit by a plow in Canandaigua on Saturday. At 1:30 p.m., Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a person being hit in the area of Onnalinda Drive and County Route 16.

Deputies found that the plow driver, Cory Ridley, was operating a pickup truck with a plow attached. Ridley went off the road and hit two parked cars and a person walking. The person was taken to Strong Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries.

Ridley was arrested and charged with DWI.