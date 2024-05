ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a rollover crash of a stolen vehicle on Bloss Street.

Rochester Police say there were at least six people between the ages of 12 and 16 in the vehicle. Police blame reckless driving for the crash.

The 14-year-old was critically injured and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information should call 911.