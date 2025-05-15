Police: 14-year-old girl slashed during teen fight on Rosewood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fight among teenagers on Rosewood Terrace resulted in a 14-year-old girl being slashed, Rochester police said.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Investigators said an 18-year-old man was swinging a knife and cut the girl.

The girl was taken to Rochester General Hospital for treatment. She is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made.

