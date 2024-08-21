Police: 17-year-old boy found shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being shot at least once in the upper body Wednesday afternoon, Rochester Police say.

Police say they responded to Norton Village Lane at around 3:26 p.m. for a report of someone shooting a gun. They found evidence of shots fired, and then a 911 call came in for someone on South Union Street who had been shot. They found the 17-year-old there. They say his injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing, with police interviewing several people to figure out exactly what happened.