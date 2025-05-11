Police: 18-year-old in life-threatening condition after shooting on Augustine Street

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police say an 18-year-old was shot on Augustine Street Saturday night.

According to police, they responded to the area of Augustine Street and Dove Street before 10 p.m. Saturday night for a report of a person shot.

While officers responded, they say they learned that the victim was being transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle. Police say although the 18-year-old is stable, he is still in life-threatening condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police are asking anyone with information or video to contact 911.