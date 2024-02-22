Police: 2 homes, 2 vehicles hit by gunfire in area of Wabash and Seventh streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating gunfire Wednesday night that hit two homes and two unoccupied vehicles in the area of Wabash and Seventh streets.

According to police, two adults and two children ages 14 and 15 were in one of the homes, and one adult and six children ranging from 1 to 12 years old were in the other. Nobody was injured at either home, police said.

Officers responded to the area at 8:45 p.m. for the report of gunfire. They found evidence of shots fired, including the damage to the homes and vehicles.

Police are following up on several leads and are asking anyone with information to call 911.