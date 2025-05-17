Police: 2 shot at Ontario Beach Park Friday night; no one in custody yet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are no suspects in custody after two people were shot at Ontario Beach Park on Friday night.

Two teenagers — a 17-year-old girl and 19-year-old man, both of Rochester — both had injuries to the upper body. Police say they are expected to survive.

Rochester Police responded at about 10:58 p.m. to the park in Charlotte for the report of a gunshot wound victim. Not finding one, they shortly learned that the two victims had been taken by private vehicles to an area hospital.

Police say the events leading up to the shooting are still being investigated.