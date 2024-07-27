Police: 2 suspects who robbed Meigs Street home remain at large

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are continuing to look for suspects who robbed a person in their Meigs Street home on Saturday.

Rochester Police responded to Meigs Street at about 5:40 p.m. for the report of a robbery. They said they learned that two people wearing masks entered the home, one hitting the victim in the head with an undetermined object and one pointing a handgun at him. they took several items from the home and then ran off. the victim tried to find them but could not.

Police said the victim was treated at the scene, and no suspects are in custody.