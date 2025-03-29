Police: 26 locked vehicles damaged at senior facility in Brighton

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — More than two dozen cars were broken into at a senior facility in Brighton. Police said 26 locked vehicles were damaged at the Legacy at Clover Blossom off Clover Street.

The break-ins occurred on the night of March 27 around 11 p.m. at the senior facility, which is near Mercy High School. A News10NBC photographer at the scene saw several cars with shattered windows.

Brighton police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made so far.

