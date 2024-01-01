Police: 3 people shot, likely in same incident on Hawley Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three people went to area hospitals after being shot — and police say the preliminary investigation suggests they all were shot during the same incident on Hawley Street.

Rochester Police responded to Hawley Street, on the 300 block, at about 4:50 a.m. Monday for the report of a man shot. They found no victim or evidence there, but while they were investigating, a man in his 30s arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle, having been shot multiple times; he was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries. Then another man, in his 20s, also arrived at Strong by private vehicle; he had been shot at least once in the upper body and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At about 5:27 a.m. officers responded to Highland Hospital for a third case, a walk-in gunshot victim in his 40s shot at least once in the lower body. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.