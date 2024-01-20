Police: 3 teens arrested; Accused of stealing thousands in merchandise from Park Avenue shop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three teens were arrested early Saturday morning after police say they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a shop.

Rochester Police responded to Park Avenue near Rowley Street at around 4 a.m. for reports of a burglary. Officers found a store’s front window broken and merchandise on the ground outside.

Investigators say around $4,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

Later, police say they found a 17-year-old and two 15-year-olds from the Syracuse area with the stolen products.

The Rochester Police Department says the investigation involves multiple police agencies and is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.