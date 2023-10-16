Police: 4 in custody after shots fired from vehicle, pursuit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four people were in custody Monday after pursuits sparked by gunshots being fired from a vehicle. There have been no reports of anybody shot, police said.

Rochester Police officers responded to the area of Clifford Avenue and Maria Street for the report of the shots fired. They found the vehicle, which fled when they tried to stop it; after a short pursuit, two people got out in the area of Avenue A and Roth Street, ran off, and were caught by police, according to the RPD. The vehicle headed back to the area of Maria Street, where the driver and another occupant got out and fled on foot, and were caught, police said.

investigators found that gunfire hit an occupied home in the area, though nobody was reported injured.

Clifford Avenue has reopened after being closed during part of the preliminary investigation. The investigation is continuing.