Police: 9mm handgun, 300-plus bags of drugs found in crashed minivan on Lyell Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In a major drug and gun bust, police say a loaded, defaced 9-millimeter handgun was found in plain view in a minivan that crashed on Lyell Avenue near North Plymouth Avenue.
They say Joel Davila-Ramos, 37, crashed the 2009 Honda Odyssey into multiple poles around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say they also found more than 300 bags of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, plus prescription pills. the gun was found to have a defaced serial number and was loaded with 12 rounds, police said.
Davila-Ramos is in the Monroe County Jail on charges of second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance