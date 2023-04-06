Police Accountability Board is accepting videos and images through WeTransfer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Accountability Board is accepting evidence of potential police misconduct using the file transfer service WeTransfer.

Video, audio, and images can be sent to the PAB through the service here. The PAB says its Digital Forensic Analysts and its investigations team will review the files.

PAB Interim Executive Director Sherry Walker-Cowart says that WeTransfer is an easy and secure way to share files.

“The Police Accountability Board is adapting and changing to fit the needs of the community we serve,” she said. “This new tool will open the door for people to share even more information with our agency. It also allows our team to process these investigations quickly and securely.”