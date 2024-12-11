Police Accountability Board set to relocate to city-owned building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Police Accountability Board has confirmed they are moving from East Main Street to St. Paul Street.

News10NBC reached out to the board to ask them how much the move will cost and where that money will come from. We also asked when they were moving and the reason for the move.

They responded with this statement:

“We at the Police Accountability Board (PAB) are aware of the proposal to relocate our office to the city-owned Loretta C. Scott Center for Human Services. This move has been under discussion for some time. The City of Rochester is managing the cost and logistics of the move, with final details expected in the coming weeks. The PAB remains steadfast in its mission to promote transparency, accountability, and justice in law enforcement oversight. Regardless of our location, we are committed to serving the Rochester community effectively and ensuring a seamless transition with minimal disruption to our operations.”

We reached out for more information and will update this story as we learn more.