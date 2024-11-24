Police investigate hit-and-run crash involving possibly stolen Kia

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Rochester Police went to North Goodman and Bay streets for a crash involving a possible stolen car.

They say a black Kia Sorrento was driving east on Bay Street when it ran a red light hitting a white Ford Fusion that was going north on North Goodman Street.

The people in the Ford declined medical treatment. The people in the Kia ran away before the police arrived. The Kia Sorrento wasn’t reported stolen but police say it has signs of damage consistent with being stolen.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.