Police and community members gather together for National Night Out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — National Night Out brought police and the community together in Rochester on Tuesday night.

The annual event is a community-building campaign aimed at strengthening the bonds between police and the community. News10NBC stopped by the gathering at Linear Garden on East Main Street, just one of 10 locations for National Night Out in Rochester.

“It’s always positive. They love to see us,” said Rochester Police Deputy Chief Tom Shaw. “We love the community. We shake hands, handout stuff to the kids, play with the kids, meet the people we talk to on the phone all the time. It’s a great setting that’s away from the office.”

National Night Out is held every year on the first Tuesday in August.

