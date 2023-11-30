Police and firefighters investigate fire at apartment on St. Paul Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire Department are investigating a fire that broke out at an apartment on St. Paul Street Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to some type of disturbance at the apartment at around 1:30 a.m. just north of Norton Street. Firefighters also responded to an apartment fire at the same location. Firefighters requested assistance from police when they arrived and before entering the building.

The fire was eventually brought under control. This is a developing story.