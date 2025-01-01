Police and paramedics at North Goodman St. and Pennsylvania Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a large first responder response at North Goodman Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m.
A News10NBC photojournalist was at the scene and could see an AMR ambulance that was damaged in what appears to be a crash. There was damage to the back of the ambulance and it also had a flat back left tire.
This is a developing story.
News10NBC has reached out to the police for my information and will update the story as we learn more.