Police and paramedics at North Goodman St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a large first responder response at North Goodman Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m.

A News10NBC photojournalist was at the scene and could see an AMR ambulance that was damaged in what appears to be a crash. There was damage to the back of the ambulance and it also had a flat back left tire.

This is a developing story.

News10NBC has reached out to the police for my information and will update the story as we learn more.