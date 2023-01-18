Police are searching for a suspect after a hit-and-run in Gates. A 55-year-old Hilton woman was hit while out walking Sunday night.

Police have spent the last couple of days searching for the car. They have it now, but not the driver.

Police say Brenda Wells was walking on Elmgrove Road near the YMCA Sunday night when she was hit around 11:20 p.m.

Investigators say Wells was walking near the YMCA, trying to cross the road when she was hit.

They believe a light-colored SUV was heading north on Elmgrove, coming from Buffalo Road and heading toward Route 531.

Police would not specify where they found the car, only that it was in Gates and had not been stolen.