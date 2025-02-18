Police arrest 22-year-old repeat offender for grand larceny

GREECE, N.Y. — The Greece Police arrested a 22-year-old woman after she stole a vehicle from a Planet Fitness parking lot.

On February 16, police responded to a reported stolen vehicle at the Planet Fitness on Dewey Avenue.

The victim was leaving the gym when he noticed his vehicle was gone from the parking lot, police said.

An employee informed the officers that the female suspect, Jahquira Young, had taken the victim’s keys off the gym key rack and drove off in the vehicle.

Police said they were able to find the car and disabled the vehicles engine safely, with help from OnStar, an emergency navigation system. Officers then took Young into custody, having already been taken into custody six times since February 6, according to police.

Young has been remanded to the Monroe County Jail on a $6,000 cash bail, $12,000 bond, or a $40,000 partially secured bond.

Young has been charged with the following: