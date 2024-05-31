Police: Arrest made in double murder on Rialto Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in a May 6 double murder on Rialto Street.

Jermaine Williams, 23, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He was taken into custody May 31 by the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force in Niagara Falls and taken back to Rochester.

Rochester Police found two people — Timothy Chealey, 43, and Shatina Jones, 46 — who had been shot May 6, when they responded to a report of gunshots on Rialto Street. Chealey was pronounced dead at the scene, and Jones died at the hospital shortly after arrival. A third person also was shot and recovered.

Investigators determined that overnight on May 5 into May 6, there was an altercation at the Sexyy Red concert at the Blue Cross Arena. Police said some of the people involved were hanging out on Rialto Street after the concert, when Williams went to Rialto Street and fired more than a dozen shots at the group.

Williams will be arraigned at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1. Additional charges may be considered by a grand jury.