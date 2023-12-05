Police arrest man after gunpoint carjacking at RTS Transit Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have made an arrest after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

Police say around 9 p.m. they responded to the RTS Transit Center on St. Paul Street for reports of a gunpoint robbery. The victim told officers she was waiting for a friend to get off the bus when a man went up to her car and threatened her with a gun, demanding her phone and car.

Police say the victim got out of her car and the suspect drove off in it with her phone.

Officers tracked the car to a parking lot on North Clinton Avenue, in the area between Scrantom Street and Evergreen Street with the help of NYS Police. The suspect was arrested and taken to Monroe County Jail. All the victim’s property was recovered.

Police have identified the suspect as 30-year-old Tramieke Austin. Austin is charged with robbery in the first degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree.