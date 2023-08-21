Police arrest man walking with ax and replica gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Norton and North Goodman streets on Sunday at 1:21 p.m. for the 911 call of a man walking and talking to himself in the area with an ax in his hand and a gun in his waistband.

Officers found the man holding an ax, with a gun in his waistband, who appeared to be having a mental health crisis. The man initially refused commands from officers to drop the weapons and continued walking to the area of Portland Avenue and Oneida Street.

The man then dropped the gun, which turned out to be a replica, and walked away from it. Police say they used less-than lethal means to take the 33-year-old city man into custody. He was taken to the hospital for mental health treatment.