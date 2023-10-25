Police arrest suspect in 2022 fatal hit-and-run on North Winton Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run on Feb. 6, 2022.

Police say the crash between two cars happened just before 2:20 a.m. at North Winton and Blossom roads. After the crash, 36-year-old Richard Massay Jr., who was not involved in the accident but knew a driver who was involved, pulled over to the side of the road at 242 North Winton Road.

Police explain as Massay got out of his car, he was hit and killed but one of the vehicles involved in the initial crash. After hitting Massay, officials say that vehicle fled the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit identified and impounded the vehicle that hit and killed Massay within 48 hours. The investigation into who was driving that vehicle continued.

Officials say they gathered evidence and presented it to a Monroe County grand jury, resulting in the indictment of 42-year-old Rodney Lowman for manslaughter in the second degree and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Police say Lowman was arraigned in Rochester City Court on Oct. 11, 2023 and remanded on a $100,000 cash/$200,000 bond.

Lowman was already in custody since March of this year for criminal possession of a weapon and criminal sex act in the first and second degree. He is due back in court for the manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal crash charge on October 27.