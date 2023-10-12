Police arrest suspect in fatal drive-by shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department has arrested a suspect in the July 2022 murder of 24-year-old Shaquan Parker of Rochester.

Police say on July 15, 2022 Parker was shot while walking down Wellington Avenue by the driver of a vehicle passing by. Investigators believe Parker was the intended target of the shooting, but do not know the motive.

Officials explain that Parker had no criminal record or known criminal associations, and was not involved in any known disputes.

Police say investigators were able to identify 34-year-old Marlon Williams as the suspect.

Officials explain Williams shot at three people standing in a driveway on First Street on September 1 of this year, during a domestic related altercation. Nobody was hit by the gunfire. The United States Marshalls Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force began to search for Williams because of the shots fired on First Street.

They found Williams in a Motel in Gates on September 5, 2023 and arrested him. Williams was armed with a loaded 9mm handgun at the time of the arrest and remained in custody.

Throughout pursuing leads in the murder of Parker on Wellington, investigators say they presented evidence to a grand jury. On October 11, an indictment was unsealed charging Williams with second-degree murder and two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon for killing Parker on July 15.

Police say Williams was also indicted for attempted murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for shooting and seriously injuring a person on Ripley Street in November 2022.

An additional indictment was unsealed for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the handgun in his possession during his arrest on September 5. Williams cannot legally have a handgun in NYS because of three prior felony convictions — including robbery and assault.

Williams will be back in Monroe County Court on October 17.