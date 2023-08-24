Police arrest suspect in stabbing on Garson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing on Garson Avenue in May.

Police say on May 21, the Rochester Fire Department fought a fire at 244 Garson Avenue. Two teens inside were able to get out safely. After battling the fire, 37-year-old Lysandra Bagley was found dead in the basement with multiple stab wounds.

Police say they arrested 49-year-old Shon Todd as a result of the investigation. Police explain that Todd and Bagley lived together at the residence on Garson Avenue and have children together. Police believe the stabbing is the result of an argument and happened prior to Todd lighting the house on fire.

Todd has been charged with murder in the second degree and arson in the second degree. Officials say he will be arraigned in court on August 25, in which additional charges may be presented to a grand jury.

